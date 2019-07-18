A Manhattan federal judge has refused to release Jeffrey Epstein, the half-a-billionaire financier accused of sex trafficking, on bail.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, ruling from the bench Thursday morning, rejected a plan from Epstein’s lawyers to have him await trial under home detention at his East 71st Street mansion, enforced by an ankle bracelet, camera surveillance and possibly guards he would have hired.

“The government’s application for continued remand is hereby granted,” Berman said at the start of the hearing.

Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6 and charged with conspiracy and sex trafficking for allegedly hiring “dozens” of underage girls to give him nude massages and sexually touching them at the $77 million Manhattan property and his Palm Beach home between 2002 and 2005.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to two state prostitution felonies in Florida, served a 13-month jail sentence and registered as a sex offender as part of a deal to avoid federal charges in Florida. Whether that deal bars the new case in New York is a major point of contention.

He has been held at the federal jail in Manhattan since his arrest. Prosecutors argued that Epstein’s wealth — a self-estimated net worth over $500 million — made him a flight risk, and a trove of nude photos of underage girls found at the mansion showed he was a continuing danger.

In court filings and at a hearing on Monday, they told Berman that Epstein owned six houses, including one in Paris, and agents found in a safe at his house $70,000 in cash, diamonds and an expired Austrian passport with Epstein’s picture but a fake name listing a Saudi Arabia residence.

Epstein’s lawyers had offered to post a bond in whatever amount the judge wanted, deregister Epstein’s private jet so he couldn’t fly, and have him monitored by a live-in “trustee” or pay round-the-clock armed guards to make sure he didn’t flee.

They also argued that he wasn’t a risk because he hadn’t been accused of any violations since registering as a sex offender, and said that because of the 2008 non-prosecution agreement in Florida, the strength of the government’s case was in doubt.

Prosecutors hotly dispute that claim, and legal experts have said New York federal prosecutors are probably not bound by the Florida deal. Two of Epstein’s accusers, now adults, also addressed Berman on Monday, and told him they feel Epstein is still a danger who should stay in jail.

Epstein can appeal Berman’s detention ruling, but his lawyers did not immediately signal whether they will.