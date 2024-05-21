Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A bad breakup led to the bloody murder of a Manhattan woman violently stabbed to death outside her apartment building, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, police sources said Tuesday.

According to police sources, the suspect — identified as Tyquan Jemmott — was waiting for his estranged girlfriend 29-year-old Shirley Rodriguez on 134 Haven Avenue that’s between West 172 Street. Having been in a relationship for several years, Jemmott knew her routine, he knew when she would be coming and going. The pair had ended their relationship days before the deadly attack, authorities said.

At around 5:35 a.m. on May 20, police said, Rodriguez left her home and was making her way to an awaiting taxi when Jemmott allegedly struck.

The enraged ex went on an out-of-control stabbing spree to the front and back of the woman’s torso, her arm, her neck, and face — all while she tried to fight off the attack.

“We have video of the perpetrator slashing, stabbing, punching and dragging the victim,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “Several people from the neighborhood called 911, including the cab driver.”

Two locals saw the incident and began chasing Jemmott where they eventually lost sight of him. Rodriguez, meanwhile, managed to drag herself back to her building where she rang the intercom for help from her father.

“The father comes down to aid his daughter. As she’s dying, she tells him that Ty did this,” Chief Kenny said.

The crime scene itself was quite grisly, with Rodriguez’s blood covering a vehicle and the sidewalk near where she was attacked. Authorities say she drifted in and out of consciousness as EMS attempted to resuscitate her as they rushed her to Harlem Hospital where she is pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m.

Police report that the couple had only just broken up about a week prior and had a history of domestic reports filed but cops say they were for verbal arguments and neither of them resulted in an arrest.

Cops later caught up with Jemmott later that afternoon at around 4:37 p.m. on May 20 as he was apparently hiding out in his Uncle’s Bronx home. He was charged with murder.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, there is help; call the 24-hour NYC Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-HOPE.