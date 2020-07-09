EXCLUSIVE: Group featuring C.K. McWhorter, CTRL USA CEO, “keen” on buying Mets

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A source with knowledge of its pursuit disclosed to amNewYork Metro on Thursday morning that a group of high net worth individual investors including CTRL USA chairman and CEO, C.K. McWhorter, are “are extraordinarily keen” in the pursuit of ownership of the New York Mets that is described as current and ongoing.

McWhorter is just 30 years old, which would make him one of the youngest team owners in the history of sports if his group were to be successful in purchasing the Mets. He would also be the only Black owner of a Major League Baseball team.

Thursday is the deadline for pre-approved suitors to place initial bids for the Mets. McWhorter’s group was not included amongst the initial seven pre-approved suitors but they are “making a strong request to become an additional group.” That request is currently ongoing.

CTRL USA is a private investment company that operates within a variety of sectors ranging from private equity to venture capital, hedge funds, and mergers & acquisitions.

McWhorter already has an extensive portfolio of investments through CTRL USA in fields such as tech to major commercial real estate developments.

Just last month, through the McWhorter Foundation, he made a $25 million donation to fight the lack of funding in minority-based early learning centers, which he declared “the future of our country.” The funds will also go toward the creation of the McWhorter Education Fund.

McWhorter himself revealed that he was interested in owning a pro sports franchise recently.

“It is an opportune moment in all markets and I have been aggressive with all business opportunities within the current state of our economy during COVID-19,” he released in a statement. “It is my firm belief that younger thriving investors are within an opportune moment of transition. I’d like to be clear in my aim to be especially aggressive in my pursuit of any major sports team options. I am also aware of the responsibility of the role especially as an individual representing a new day and age in team ownership.”

“The current civil state of our country has been very encouraging in regards to the opening of such possibility and opportunities to minority individuals such as my self I am honored by the privilege to possibly paved the way for a new generation of ownership. I’d especially like to thank all current team owners and associates that are in support of my bidding.”

While his net worth is currently unknown, heading a group of individual investors suggests that he would need help to acquire ownership of the Mets.

The team’s current owners, the Wilpon family, are reportedly asking for $2 billion for the team. Some known initial bids from those pre-approved bidders have been ‘weak’ according to Fox Bussines’ Charles Gasparino.

There is also the looming presence of Steve Cohen, a current 8% minority owner in the club who was initially poised to buy an 80% stake in the Mets earlier this year for $2.6 billion before the deal fell through.

Multiple reports, headed by Huffington Post contributor Laura Goldman, state that Cohen is preparing to make another bid for the team.

Other known interested parties include a group featuring Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, and Michael Repole, along with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer — owners of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and Crystal Palace Football Club of the Premier League.

It has not been confirmed as of yet if Simon and David Reuben are also making a push for the Mets.