Facebook unveils option to “Save” links

Facebook yesterday introduced a feature to allow users to “Save” content they see on their News Feeds.

No longer will users have to screenshot photos of links on their phones to remember a song, recipe, video or other post.

Saved items will be organized by category and can be shared with friends or moved to an archive list. They will be viewable under a “More” tab on a phone or by clicking a “Save” link on the left hand side on a web browser. Facebook will also show users reminders of their saved links periodically on their News Feeds.

The new feature will roll out in the next few days on iOS, Android and the Web.