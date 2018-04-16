News Far Rockaway house fire leaves 2 women dead, NYPD says The fire started around 4 a.m., the FDNY said. Two women died in a house fire on Wheatley Street in Far Rockaway on Monday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 16, 2018 7:46 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two women died after an early morning fire in a Queens home Monday, police and fire officials said. The fire started on the first floor of the two-story house on Wheatley Street, near Brunswick Avenue in Far Rockaway shortly after 4 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said. The women, who were not immediately identified, were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m., the FDNY said. One firefighter had a minor injury, a spokesman said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.