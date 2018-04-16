Two women died after an early morning fire in a Queens home Monday, police and fire officials said.

The fire started on the first floor of the two-story house on Wheatley Street, near Brunswick Avenue in Far Rockaway shortly after 4 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

The women, who were not immediately identified, were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m., the FDNY said. One firefighter had a minor injury, a spokesman said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.