FDNY launches new Twitter handle: @FDNYAlerts

Alison Fox
March 14, 2016
The FDNY launched a new Twitter handle Monday specifically for real-time updates on active fires.

The new handle, @FDNYAlerts, will provide automated updates on all fires throughout the city. The department’s original handle will stay active and focus on fire safety information as well as news and photos.

“@FDNYAlerts will provide the Department a vital platform to update New Yorkers about the difficult and dangerous work FDNY members perform 24-hours a day,” Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal — from presentations at community events to social media — to inform, educate and improve the safety of all New Yorkers.”

The FDNY currently has 157,000 followers. By Monday afternoon, the new handle had more than 160 followers.

