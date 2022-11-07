FDNY, NYPD talk friendly competition for Mayor’s Cup during TCS New York City Marathon

While TCS New York City Marathon runners were striving to finish the grueling 26.2-mile trek Sunday, members of the NYPD and FDNY were engaging in a friendly competition.

Both current and retired members of the NYPD and FDNY raced to the finish line on Nov. 7 with the goal of winning the Mayor’s Cup. This prize promoted affectionate banter between both departments, with both NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh jesting days before the race.

“I usually give the police commissioner a hard time because our teams compete in a marathon every year but this year, I will just say good luck, Keechant,” Kavanagh joked.

Top cop Sewell countered with a smile that she was looking forward to retaining the cup.

“I am counting on the NYPD running club to hold onto the Mayor’s Cup by defeating the squad going to the FDNY again this year,” Sewell said.

The winners were determined by seeing whose team managed to get at least 10 players across the finish line first. With the NYPD in blue and the FDNY in red, both departments geared up to see who would come on top this year.

NYPD Sergeant Tim Dowling and retired Lieutenant Tom Connors were both hoping to help NYPD retain the Mayor’s Cup after last year’s stellar win.

“It was extremely hot today! It was difficult. We always want to make the NYPD look good,” Dowling told amNewYorkMetro after finishing the race. While it was hard, he added that the entire experience allows participants to really take in all of the beauty of each of New York City’s neighborhoods.

“The TCS New York Marathon is the best marathon in the world. It’s an experience where people come out and they love to cheer. It’s a fantastic experience,” Connors said.

Dowling shared that when the race begins to take a toll on the body and the runner’s legs start to cramp, nothing does more to energize their spirit than hearing the crowd screaming and cheering the NYPD on.

“That always helps when you start to cramp up and hear someone scream to the NYPD. It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in. It keeps you up and makes you go faster,” Dowling said.

While the NYPD put up a stellar defense, it was the FDNY who pried the cup from the NYPD, being crowned new champions.

“Every day, the members of the FDNY work closely with the NYPD to protect New Yorkers, and ensure public safety, including at incredible events that unite the city like the New York City Marathon. As a marathon runner myself, I know how hard they must train – and that’s on top of the difficult and dangerous work they do every day. I’m grateful to our members for bringing the Mayor’s Cup back home to the FDNY,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said following the victory.

Despite the friendly rivalry, both sides say they are out to work alongside one another serving the city.