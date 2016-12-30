FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square

Seacrest shared videos from the stuck elevator on Twitter.

Ryan Seacrest was rescued by the FDNY from a stuck elevator in Times Square Friday morning, the TV host tweeted.

Seacrest, who will host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” was on his way up with some producers to reveal the Times Square ball on “Good Morning America” when the elevator got stuck, according to his tweets at 7:40 a.m.

The FDNY said they received a call at 7:55 a.m. and responded to the stuck elevator in 1471 Broadway.

Seacrest shared another video at 8:15 a.m. of firefighters opening the door of the elevator.

He eventually made it to the top, posting a picture of the ball that will drop at midnight on Saturday, marking the new year.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.