Over a dozen people, including two firefighters, were injured, the FDNY said.

More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital on Sunday when a fire truck, a MTA bus and a car crashed near Astoria.

A total of 14 people, including two firefighters, were taken to area hospitals with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. by the corner of Ditmars Boulevard and 21st Street, the spokesman said.

The fire truck had been on its way to a fire at the time.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident.