Firefighter saluted after being transferred from Brooklyn to Manhattan for organ donation

Firefighter William P. Moon II, who was gravely injured in a fall this week, was honorably transferred Saturday from Brooklyn’s Kings County Hospital to Manhattan’s NYU Langone Medical Center.

Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh lamented a day earlier that the 21-year FDNY veteran would not survive. Despite his grave condition, Moon is receiving care as an organ donor, according to LiveOnNY, and will save the lives of New Yorkers in need of organ transplants.

“Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon’s family and friends, and for our entire Department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Moon of Rescue Company 2 lost his life after falling from an elevated platform during a practice exercise on Dec. 12, reports indicate. The drill looked to simulate rescue of trapped window washers inside the Sterling Place firehouse when Moon fell some 20 feet, during which he suffered a head injury.

FDNY personnel provided immediate care to Moon before he was transferred to Kings County Hospital, where his injuries ultimately proved to be too severe.

On Dec. 17, first responders gathered silently outside of the Brooklyn medical facility at solemn attention as the man who had served the city for more than two decades left Brooklyn.

Firefighters bowed their heads as Moon–who is currently being kept alive via a ventilator–was escorted by a procession of FDNY trucks. According to Mayor Eric Adams, Moon’s family will be donating the firefighter’s organs in order to save the lives of others.

“Firefighter Moon is a hero twice over,” Adams commended. “He spent 21 years saving the lives of his fellow New Yorkers, and he will continue to save lives in his passing.”

Moon was driven over the Manhattan Bridge and headed up 1st Avenue to NYU Langone Hospital in Kips Bay where hundreds of firefighters waited to honor Moon upon arrival.

Bathed in the flashing crimson emergency lights, FDNY members saluted the fallen hero.

“It’s so sad,” one onlooker remarked while the ambulance carrying Moon pulled into NYU between a human wall of his peers.