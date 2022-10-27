Quantcast
Firefighters take on blaze that broke out in Brooklyn bakery

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport
The scene of the fire at Isaacs Bakery and Bites in Brooklyn
Firefighters fought a two alarm fire at Isaacs Bakery & Bites at 1417 Avenue J.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn bakery on Wednesday night.

At just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, FDNY units responded to the fire at Isaacs Bakery & Bites, located at 1417 Avenue J, which was under construction. The first arriving units were met by heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second floor.

A firefighter operates at a two alarm fire at 1417 Avenue J in Midwood, Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Over 100 FDNY personnel made it to the scene and used four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Paramedics from FDNY and Hatzalah EMS stood by as the firefighters took on the blaze.

The fire was placed until control by 12:55 a.m. Searches throughout the building came up negative. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters fought a two alarm fire in a building under construction at 1417 Avenue J in Midwood, Brooklyn on Wednesday, October 27.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters battled heavy fire on the 1st floor and heavy smoke on the second floor of a building under construction at 1417 Avenue J in Midwood, Brooklyn on Wednesday, october 26.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters battled heavy fire on the 1st floor and heavy smoke on the second floor of a building under construction at 1417 Avenue J in Midwood, Brooklyn on Wednesday, october 26.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
