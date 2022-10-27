Firefighters take on blaze that broke out in Brooklyn bakery

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn bakery on Wednesday night.

At just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, FDNY units responded to the fire at Isaacs Bakery & Bites, located at 1417 Avenue J, which was under construction. The first arriving units were met by heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second floor.

Over 100 FDNY personnel made it to the scene and used four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Paramedics from FDNY and Hatzalah EMS stood by as the firefighters took on the blaze.

The fire was placed until control by 12:55 a.m. Searches throughout the building came up negative. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.