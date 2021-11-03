Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Harlem

Firefighters take on 5-alarm blaze that ripped through commercial building in Harlem

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
0
comments
Posted on
Firefighters were removed from several one story commerical buildings after fire conditions vented through the roof during a four alarm fire at 490 Lenox Avenue in Harlem on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters took on a five-alarm fire that ripped through several storefronts in a commercial building in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

At 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 3 FDNY personnel responded to a fire at 490 Lenox Avenue and found heavy fire conditions at the scene. The building housed a department store, bodega and leasing agency, and searches of the stores found no one inside the building. The fire escalated to a 5-alarm blaze at 6:29 a.m.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY deployed 44 units and about 198 fire and EMS personnel to the scene. Firefighters were forced out of the building and had to go into a defensive fire attack, using several hose lines and ladders to knock down the intense blaze.

The fire was brought under control at around 7:19 a.m., according to the FDNY. One fireman faced minor injuries as a result.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC