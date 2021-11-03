Firefighters take on 5-alarm blaze that ripped through commercial building in Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Firefighters took on a five-alarm fire that ripped through several storefronts in a commercial building in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

At 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 3 FDNY personnel responded to a fire at 490 Lenox Avenue and found heavy fire conditions at the scene. The building housed a department store, bodega and leasing agency, and searches of the stores found no one inside the building. The fire escalated to a 5-alarm blaze at 6:29 a.m.

The FDNY deployed 44 units and about 198 fire and EMS personnel to the scene. Firefighters were forced out of the building and had to go into a defensive fire attack, using several hose lines and ladders to knock down the intense blaze.

The fire was brought under control at around 7:19 a.m., according to the FDNY. One fireman faced minor injuries as a result.