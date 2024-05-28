Parts of Flaco the Owl’s remains to go to American Museum of Natural History’s scientific collection

FILE – A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York’s Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from New York City’s Central Park Zoo and became one of the city’s most beloved celebrities as he flew around Manhattan, has died, zoo officials announced Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Some of Flaco the Owl’s remains will be headed to the American Museum of Natural History as a part of the museum’s scientific collection.

Following a necropsy at the Bronx Zoo, Flaco’s wings and tissue samples were transferred to the museum. The scientific collections at the American Museum of Natural History are used by scientists as well as artists who develop images for educational materials, including birding field guides.

The owl’s tissue samples that were transferred to the Museum are for its frozen tissue specimen collection. Flaco’s remains will not be on public view.

On Feb. 23, 2024, it was announced that the beloved Eurasian owl died after he had escaped from the Central Park Zoo a year prior. It was later revealed that Flaco died from traumatic impact after flying into a building.

Historically, the Bronx Zoo has donated specimens to the Museum. The rest of Flaco’s remains have been archived at the Bronx Zoo’s Wildlife Health Center.

For more information on the American Museum of Natural History, visit amnh.org.