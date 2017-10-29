Police are looking for a man who they say groped an 11-year-old girl aboard a No. 2 train on the Upper West Side earlier this month.

The girl was riding a southbound 2 train at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21, and when she stood up to exit at the Broadway/West 79th Street station, the man touched her groin with his hand, police said.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The NYPD did not have further information, including about whether the girl was traveling alone or whether anything was said between her and the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as 30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and weighing about 170 pounds.

The NYPD released a sketch of him wearing a hat to aid in the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.