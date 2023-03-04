Four sought for Brooklyn shooting that injured two on Valentine’s Day

Cops are looking for suspects who shot two people in broad daylight on Valentine’s Day in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 11:53 a.m. on Feb. 14, four unknown men in a grey sedan approached a group outside of an apartment building in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue and Bradford Street and fired multiple rounds from a gun inside the car.

A 16-year-old was hit once in the torso as a result and was taken to Long Island Jewish-Cohen Children’s Medical Center in stable condition.

As the car fled the scene, a man from the group outside the building fired at the vehicle and hit an uninvolved 58-year-old man, who was hit in his left arm while standing on the south side of Pitkin Avenue. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

All individuals involved fled the scene in an unknown direction. The NYPD released photos of two of the suspects and the getaway car taken from nearby surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.