Man shot twice during dispute at Brooklyn housing development: NYPD

Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 9:13 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the Breukelen Houses, located at 543 East 108th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and arm at the location.

An investigation found that the victim had gotten in a dispute with an unknown man, described as wearing all black, in the hallway at the Breukelen Houses, which ultimately escalated to the shooting. At this time, it is not clear what caused the dispute between the two.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.