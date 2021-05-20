Cops seek driver who killed 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run that claimed a 74-year-old woman’s life in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 11:19 p.m. on May 19, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman struck by a vehicle in front of 1355 East 80th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 74-year-old Maureen Fraser, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to her head.

A preliminary investigation found that Fraser was attempting to cross East 80th Street when she was hit by an unidentified white van, which was headed southbound on East 80th Street. The van did not remain at the scene after hitting Fraser.

EMS rushed Fraser to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.