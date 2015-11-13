Francisco Alsina arrested in shooting near Penn Station that left 1 dead, police say

He was arrested in Rhode Island with the help of U.S. marshals.

A memorial for the victim of a triple shooting near a subway station in midtown Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / William West

A second suspect has been arrested in the triple shooting near Penn Station that left one person dead, police said Friday.

Francisco Alsina, 23, who was not immediately named, was taken into custody in Cranston, Rhode Island, law enforcement officials said.

Colonel Michael Wingquist of the Cranston Police Department told Reuters that his department assisted U.S. marshals, the NYPD and Rhode Island state police in the arrest of Alsina around 10 p.m. Thursday.

He referred further questions to the Rhode Island state police.

The state police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from amNewYork Friday afternoon.

Another suspect in the shooting, Vincent Arcona of Medford, was arrested Thursday after walking into a Bronx hospital. Arcona, 27, was wanted for questioning in the shooting early Monday morning near the stairwell of the 34th Street A/C/E station.

A pair of hooded men, including Arcona, first walked up to the group as they were having coffee in the nearby McDonald’s on Eighth Avenue between 34th and 35th streets, authorities have said. The two groups had a brief argument, which police believe was drug-related, before the suspects left.

“Those three individuals who ended up begin shot were followed into the subway,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said following the shooting. “We have that on videotape right now. Four shots were fired, striking all three.”

Angel Quinones, 43, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. William Lamboy, 45, was shot in the neck and stomach, and Eddie Torres, 48, was shot in the leg.

Police have said the shooting was likely drug-related.

— With Alison Fox