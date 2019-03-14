A Staten Island man considered a leader of the Gambino crime family was shot and killed after stepping outside his home Wednesday night, police said, in what they believe could be a gangland hit.

Francesco "Frank" Cali, 53, was gunned down after he went outside his home shortly after 9 p.m. to talk with someone, police said. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cali, who was of Sicilian heritage but born in the United States, had long been considered a rising star in the Gambino crime family, which in recent years had been in disarray. He was considered by FBI and other law enforcement officials to have been part of a group that included Domenico Cefalu, a reputed boss of the group.

The Sicilian faction, including Cefalu, are believed by the FBI to have taken the reins of the family after so many disastrous prosecutions of former bosses and high-ranked members in the aftermath of the death of John Gotti.

Mob experts have been wary about possible conflicts erupting in the crime family, particularly after Gotti's brother Gene, a reputed captain, recently was released from prison.

NYPD detectives were seeking any video surveillance recordings of the killing and were prepared to use a search warrant to gather such materials, said a police spokesman.

Cali has long been on the radar of the FBI and federal officials. He also is said to have a long pedigree of relations to other Mafia members. In a 2008 detention memorandum filed in Brooklyn federal court in a case in which Cali was indicted for extortion, officials said that he was related through marriage to at least two Gambino family associates. Cali's brother-in-law was Gambino family soldier Pietro "Tall Pete" Inzerillo, the memo stated.

Cali is believed by officials to have become a member of the Gambino family in the late 1990s and for a time was under the crew of John D'Amico. In around 2005, Cali became an acting captain when D'Amico was elevated to the role of acting boss of the crime family, officials said.

Cali's criminal record was rather sparse. In the 2008 federal case, Cali was charged with scores of other Gambino associates and reputed family members in a wide ranging extortion and racketeering indictment. The case involved allegations of extortion involving a NASCAR construction site on Staten Island in which Cali was charged with extorting a businessman involved in work on the site.

In August 2008, Cali pleaded guilty to one count of extortion conspiracy and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and fined $30,000.