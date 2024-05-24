Ahhh summer in the city. It’s just about here. Time for long days, warm weather and lots of sun. And Manhattan, being the heart of the Big Apple, will be bustling with free outdoor events for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy. Whether you want to catch Shakespeare in the park, plan a trip to Governors Island, go stargazing at the High Line or enjoy so many other activities in between, we’ve got you covered! Check out these free outdoor events in Manhattan that are sure to keep your summer itinerary full and exciting all season long!

Free outdoor activities events in Manhattan this summer

WHEN: Open daily June 1-16; times vary per activity

WHERE: South Street Seaport; 23 Fulton St.

WHAT: Enjoy browsing a series of photo exhibits that focus on food, recipes, service stations, coffee farmers and more. Also enjoy a photo walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.

WANT TO GO? More information at photoville.nyc.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1; 10:30a.m.

WHERE: Backyard at Hudson Yards; 20 Hudson Yards

WHAT: Calling all candy and movie lovers of all ages. See the fun family flick, ‘Wonka,’ on a 30-foot big screen at Hudson Yards. Bring a blanket for some extra comfort.

WANT TO GO? More information at hudsonyardsnewyork.com.

WHEN: Every Tuesday through Oct, 29, sunset to 9:30p.m.

WHERE: The High Line at Little West 12th Street

WHAT: Discover the stars as you walk along the elevated High Line to get a closer look at the sky. Look through high-powered telescopes provided by the Amateur Astronomers Association.

WANT TO GO? No experience necessary. Just have fun!

WHEN: Thursday-Friday, June 6-7, 6:30-8p.m.; Saturday, June 8, 1-2:30p.m. and 6:30-8p.m.; Sunday, June 9, 1-2:30p.m. and 6:30-8p.m; Thursday-Friday, June 13-14, 6:30-8p.m.; Thursday-Friday, June 20-21, 6:30-8p.m.

WHERE: Hudson Yards; 20 Hudson Yards

WHAT: Love Shakespeare? If so, check out The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit’s bilingual musical adaptation of the classic playwright’s “Comedy of Errors,” part of the Backyard at Hudson Yards series. Showtimes are throughout June and performances feature contemporary rhythms from across Latin America.

WANT TO GO? More information available at hudsonyardsnewyork.com.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9; 11a.m.-5p.m.

WHERE: Governors Island

WHAT: Enjoy two days of Earth Matter NY’s annual NYC Lavender Festival, featuring tours, demos, workshops and more.

WANT TO GO? Some activities charge a fee; more information at govisland.com.

WHEN: Sunday, June 9; 11a.m.-5p.m.

WHERE: Fifth Avenue, 44 to 79 Streets

WHAT: Head to this exciting parade that celebrates Puerto Rican culture, history and achievement. Lots of celebrities and personalities will be in attendance, including Lisa Velez — a.k.a Lisa Lisa — formerly of the 80s musical group, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, and independent journalist and activist, Bianca Graulau.

WANT TO GO? More information at nprdpinc.org.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13; 6-9p.m.

WHERE: The High Line between 15 and 16 Streets. Enter at 14 Street and 10th Avenue.

WHAT: It’s the High Line’s 15th birthday! Enjoy a summer evening as the park transforms into an open-air dance floor featuring live salsa music and a DJ playing dance tunes in celebration of the High Line’s big day.

WANT TO GO? Event is covered and will take place rain or shine. Advance registration online is encouraged.

WHEN: Every Wednesday, June 19-Aug. 7; 6p.m.

WHERE: The Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards; located in the Public Square and Gardens

WHAT: Part of the Backyard at Hudson Yards series, the concerts feature country music artist Chayce Beckham, singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli, indie-pop duo Ray Bull and more.

WANT TO GO? Check the full lineup of shows at hudsonyardsnewyork.com.

WHEN: Sunday, June 2; 4:15-5:15p.m.

WHERE: The Center at West Park; 165 W. 86 St.

WHAT: Immerse yourself in a celebration of Sardinian songs and stories. The Pauliccu Mossa Choir and Jeff Biggers will perform as part of this celebration of Sardinian songs and stories.

WANT TO GO? More information at centeratwestpark.org.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9; 3-10p.m.

WHERE: Seaport Square; 89 South St.

WHAT: Enjoy music, food and summer fun at this high-energy block-party event.

WANT TO GO? All ages. Rain or shine. More information at theseaport.nyc.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 18; 6-9p.m.

WHERE: Fifth Avenue from 82 to 105 Streets. Also known as “Museum Mile.”

WHAT: The city will close off traffic as this stretch of Fifth Avenue lined with museums becomes a pedestrian’s and art lover’s delight. Enjoy browsing world-famous museums including the Museum of the City of New York and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Also enjoy street musicians, art-activities for kids and browsing food vendors.

WANT TO GO? Rain or shine. More information at centralpark.com.

WHEN: Thursdays-Sundays, June 27-July 21; 6:30-8:30p.m.

WHERE: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park; West 89 Street and Riverside Drive

WHAT: Enjoy this adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare.

WANT TO GO? The event is free but the organization will pass a basket around after the show for donations to help pay artist stipends and production costs. More information at nycgovparks.org.

WHEN: Wednesdays, June-August; 11:30a.m.

WHERE: Bryant Park; at the Art Cart located on the upper terrace near the William Cullen Bryant statue.

WHAT: Make a different craft each week at this all-ages, dog-themed art series hosted by the AKC Museum of the Dog. The space is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends, too!

WANT TO GO? More information at bryantpark.org.

WHEN: June 15-16, July 20-21, Aug. 17-18;11a.m.-5p.m.

WHERE: King Avenue on Governors Island

WHAT: Take a day trip to Governors Island to browse this fun and vibrant market that features a rotating lineup of more than 40 of the city’s emerging makers, artists and small businesses. See handcrafted jewelry, art, apparel, home furnishings and more.

WANT TO GO? Check fadmarket.co/governors-island for more information, including how to get there by ferry. The market will also be open Sept. 21-22 and Oct. 19-20, 11a.m-5p.m.

WHEN: Friday, July 5; 7p.m.

WHERE: Bryant Park (between 40 and 42 Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues)

WHAT: This outdoor concert will be conducted by Carnegie Hall’s 2023-2024 Debs Composer’s Chair Tania León. Enjoy a piece by León, followed by works for a string orchestra.

WANT TO GO? More information at carnegiehall.org.

WHEN: Thursdays: July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1; 6:30p.m.

WHERE: Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City

WHAT: Take a mid-week break by heading to a free, outdoor concert in the park featuring blues-inspired music by artists including Los Lobos, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Leela James and Abraham Alexander.

WANT TO GO? More information, including info on the headlining acts, at bpca.ny.gov.

WHEN: Thursday, July 11; 8:30-11p.m.

WHERE: The Lawn in J. Hood Wright Park; W. 173 Street between Haven and Ft. Washington Avenues

WHAT: Enjoy The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ recorded live from The Delacorte Theater in Central Park by Thirteen’s Great Performances on PBS.

WANT TO GO? More information at nycgovparks.org.

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14; 11a.m.-6p.m.

WHERE: Governors Island at Colonels Row Green

WHAT: Enjoy a weekend of readings, workshops, open mics, performances and more at this fun art festival.

WANT TO GO? More information at govisland.com.

WHEN: Thursdays-Sundays, July 25-Aug. 18; 6:30-8:30p.m.

WHERE: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park; West 89 Street and Riverside Drive

WHAT: In this play by William Shakespeare, a woman is shipwrecked on a strange land and disguises herself as a man to survive.

WANT TO GO? The event is free but the organization will pass a basket around after the show for donations to help pay artist stipends and production costs. More information at nycgovparks.org.

WHEN: Thursdays, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8; 4-10p.m.

WHERE: West 133 Street and 12th Avenue

WHAT: This exciting food festival features an array of cuisine and culture in the heart of Harlem. Browse more than 50 diverse vendors who are local artisans, chefs and entrepreneurs.

WANT TO GO? Can’t get enough of the Night Market? Additional dates are on Sept. 12 and Oct. 10; 4-10 p.m.

Battery Park City Authority and Church Street School for Music and Art: Battle of the Bands

WHEN: Friday Aug. 2, 5:30-8p.m.

WHERE: Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza in Battery Park City; North End Avenue and Vesey Street

WHAT: It’s time to rock out in the park! Youth bands will play their tunes in this musical competition to win prizes. Industry professionals will do the judging.

WANT TO GO? More information at bpca.ny.gov.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 20; 8:30-11p.m.

WHERE: Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park; Fifth Avenue, Waverly Place, W. Fourth and Macdougal Streets

WHAT: Grab a blanket and enjoy this film in the park. It features The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ recorded live from The Delacorte Theater in Central Park by Thirteen’s Great Performances on PBS.

WANT TO GO? More information at nycgovparks.org.