Free breakfast, lunch available for NYC youth at 1,200 locations this summer

Breakfast and lunch will be offered at libraries, schools, parks and other sites.

Summer Meals will serve free breakfast and lunch from food trucks at four locations, including the Sara D. Roosevelt Playground on the Lower East Side. Photo Credit: NYC Parks

By Grace Moon grace.moon@amny.com
School is out, but New York City kids can still get free breakfast and lunch at almost 1,200 locations across the five boroughs.

The annual Summer Meals program kicks off on June 27 and will be open to everyone under the age of 18. People do not need to show identification or register to be served.

“We want every family in NYC to know these meals are available at a site near them, and we encourage them to take advantage of this important program,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

The breakfast menu includes whole grain bagels, yogurt parfaits, organic cereal and fresh fruit. Margarita and pesto pizzas, hamburgers, apples and garden salads are among the offerings for lunch.

Meal times and daily availability will vary by location. Select locations, including food trucks near Sara D. Roosevelt Playground on the Lower East Side, Rufus King Playground in Jamaica and Melrose Playground in the Bronx, will serve meals on weekends as well.

To find a library, school, park, pool or other Summer Meals sport near you, visit schoolfoodnyc.org or download the SchoolFood mobile app, which has daily menus and other information in 10 languages.

