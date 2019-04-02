The NYPD released photos Tuesday of another suspect wanted in a gang-related shooting that high-ranking police officials have likened to the 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley.

Three men have been arrested in Eversley's death, but police continue to search for at least seven other suspects. Michael Reid, 25, and Alfred Crooks, 22, were charged with murder, police said. Reid also faces a criminal possession of a weapon charge and Frank Cook, 33, was charged with manslaughter and gang assault.

Last week, police released the names and photos of two other suspects wanted in the shooting: Donaven McDay, 21, and Shacore Huff, 24.

3️⃣of 🔟 people wanted in connection with a HOMICIDE in #ENY🌆#Bklyn on 3/19 have been APPREHENDED, but we still need your help! Be a #NYC #CrimeStoppers hero! 📲CALL #800577TIPS... you may receive up to $2500 for info about this case! pic.twitter.com/XFdHCaS09b — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 2, 2019

Surveillance video circulated by police shows the group of men chasing Eversley through the streets in East New York around 5 p.m. on March 19. The group catches up to Eversley after he gets caught on a barbed wire fence. Reid is seen in the video throwing a bolder at Eversley before another suspect fires a gun several times, killing him, police said.

NYPD Chief Dermot Shea said the way the suspects targeted and chased down Eversley reminded him of the brutal killing of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx last June.

"You have gang involvement and, literally, hoodlums with no fear of the law, organized, driving around in cars looking for this individual," Shea had said.

The investigation into Eversley's death is ongoing.