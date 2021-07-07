Garcia, Wiley concede NYC mayoral race to Eric Adams

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Both Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Eric Adams Wednesday morning, July 7, after the Board of Elections (BOE) released updated results Tuesday night showing Adams in the lead with very few votes left to be tallied.

Garcia made her announcement at Central Park standing in front of the Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument. The latest BOE tallies showed she trailed Adams by a little more than 8,400 votes. She came into the race an underdog but mounted a strong campaign that almost saw her become the first female mayor in New York City’s history.

“This campaign has come closer than any other moment in history to breaking that glass ceiling in selecting New York City’s first female mayor,” Garcia said “We cracked the hell out of it, and it’s ready to be broken.”

Wiley, who will effectively finish the race in third, made her announcement outside of the Lucerne Hotel. She also came into the race as an underdog but managed to become the top progressive candidate in the crowded field of Democratic candidates.

“This movement is going to continue beyond today,” said Wiley. “The mission does not end with an election. The mission only ends when it’s accomplished and this mission is a movement that has always been bigger than me.”

Garcia said she called Adams this morning to congratulate him on his victory. Wiley congratulated Adams on the victory at her press conference.

Adams has already declared victory.

Garcia and Wiley both acknowledged the strides made by women in the mayoral race. Wiley also made sure to point out the significance of Adams possibly becoming only the second Black mayor in the City’s history.

In the end, two of the top three candidates were Black and two of the three were women.

Adams will face off against the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the November general election.