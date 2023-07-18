German Doner Kebab is opening a Manhattan flagship location near Penn Station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

German Doner Kebab announced its grand opening of a new flagship restaurant in Midtown Manhattan nearby Penn Station.

The Manhattan GDK — the first in the city — is located at 1001 6th Avenue, between 37th and 38th Streets, and will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The GDK flagship restaurant offers its locals and visitors a contemporary ambiance that showcases the brand’s modern twist on traditional German and Turkish cuisine. Doner kebab is a street food beloved by many in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

GDK cultivated its own blend of spices, homemade signature sauces, and distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread. The restaurant’s menu features its signature gourmet doner kebabs, made with toasted waffle-style bread and slow-roasted meats, crisp vegetables, and homemade signature sauces. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options.

Nigel Benton, managing director of German Doner Kebab North America, said in a statement that doner kebabs could be a new experience in taste and format for those who are already familiar with gyro, shawarma, and shish kebabs.

“We know that Americans will love and embrace our gourmet doner kebabs,” Benton said. “We are excited to finally get to prove ourselves in the culinary mecca of New York City.”

GDK’s food is prepared in front of guests, using an open kitchen concept in all of its restaurants. GDK sources its meats from Germany, its handmade bread from Dubai, and vegetables from local producers that are delivered and prepared daily.

The midtown Manhattan flagship location is the GDK’s fourth restaurant in the United States, and marks what Hero Brands Group, which owns GDK, calls an “exciting milestone.”

The opening follows the launch of a restaurant at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2021, and two subsequent restaurants in Astoria, Queens, and Sugar Land, Texas earlier this year.

The brand told amNewYork Metro that there are plans to soon open another GDK in Brooklyn at 261 Joralemon Street.

New York residents Yunus and Thameem Shahul own and operate all three of the restaurants in New York City and New Jersey. The Shahuls are also the co-founders of Smart Foods Group and franchisees for Cousins Maine Lobster.

There are now more than 150 GDK restaurants across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. The brand has its eye on expanding in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia.