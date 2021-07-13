Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city is reopening five IDNYC offices this month after they were closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, allowing New Yorkers to apply for a municipal identification card in-person, regardless of immigration status, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

As the mayor said during his July 13 briefing, “1.4 million New Yorkers have an IDNYC and for so many of them it has unlocked incredible opportunities they would not have had without having an ID card. … Simple, powerful things like being able to get a bank account, or sign a lease, or visit your child’s school.”

The city opened four IDNYC centers last week, three in Manhattan and one on Staten Island, and opened another one in Manhattan this week, according to Jose Bayona, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office.

City Hall plans to open an additional eight enrollment offices some time in the near future, bringing the total to 13, according to de Blasio.

The IDs will become crucial for allowing New Yorkers, especially undocumented residents, apply for COVID-19 state assistance programs as the city recovers from the pandemic, according to officials.

“This is especially important in our recovery as we’re looking at state efforts, such as the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the New York Excluded Workers Fund,” said Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Raquel Batista.

The card makes it easier for holders — especially those without legal immigration status — to register for government services, gain access to public buildings like schools, and provide identification to NYPD.

There are also a host of benefits that come with an IDNYC card, such as free one-year memberships for a selection of city cultural institutions and discounts on Citi Bike annual passes and Parks Department recreation center memberships.

People can make appointments online at nyc.gov/IDNYC or by calling 311 and saying “IDNYC.”

Here are the five offices that opened in July:

IDNYC Centre Street Office

100 Centre St., 14th Fl.

New York, NY 10013

Mon-Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Closed from 1 pm – 2 pm every day for lunch

East Harlem Health Center

158 East 115th St., Rm 108

New York, NY 10029

Mon-Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Closed from 1 pm – 2 pm every day for lunch

Manhattan CBIC

109 East 16th St., 1st Fl.

New York, NY 10003

Mon-Fri: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Closed from 1 pm – 2 pm every day for lunch

Manhattan Business Center – DOF

66 John Street. 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10038

Mon-Fri: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Closed from 1 pm – 2 pm every day for lunch

Staten Island Department of Finance – DOF

350 St. Marks Pl.

Staten Island, NY 10301

Mon-Fri: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Closed from 1 pm – 2 pm every day for lunch