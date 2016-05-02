Girl falls several stories from Bronx apartment fire escape, NYPD says

The girl was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

A 7-year-old girl fell from a Bronx apartment building fire escape around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2016, police said.

A little girl is recovering after falling several stories from a Bronx apartment building early Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. at a building on Andrews Avenue near West 183rd Street, police said.

The 7-year-old girl, who is autistic, had climbed out of a window onto the fourth-floor fire escape, a law enforcement official said.

Police believe that although the girl got onto the fire escape on the fourth floor, she may have fallen from a lower level, according to the NYPD.

She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No criminality is suspected in the incident, according to police.