GoFundMe for family of slain retired Brooklyn officer raises over $45,000 in one day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A GoFundMe was launched on Tuesday for the family of a retired NYPD officer who was killed in Brooklyn on Monday night.

On June 7, retired officer Thomas J. Marrinan attempted to play peacemaker during a dispute in a pizzeria at the corner of Church Avenue and East 3rd Street. Police say that he and a retired corrections officer got into an altercation with 33-year-old Michael Soto, leading to the corrections officer firing a shot at Soto.

Both Marrinan and Soto were hit as a result, and they were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Marrinan ultimately died of his injuries that night. Soto was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

On June 8, one of Marrinan’s family members made a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses and provide financial support for his wife and son, who recently graduated high school.

“Uncle Tommy was an amazing husband, father, uncle, son, friend, neighbor, and man who put everyone first,” said Stephanie McLean on the GoFundMe page. “Whether he was baking cookies for union meetings, making chicken parm for holidays, telling jokes, or growing out his hair to donate to charity, Uncle Tommy had a heart of gold!”

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe raised $45,186 of the $50,000 goal.

“He leaves behind his wife and son whom he was fortunate to watch graduate high school this past weekend,” said McLean. “Any donation to help with his funeral expenses or to assist with his family’s financial expenses would be greatly appreciated. I understand if a monetary donation cannot be given, but even if you can forward this post, it will really help a lot.”

For more information or to donate, visit gofundme.com.