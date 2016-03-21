Guillermo Torres accused in machete attack on 3 outside Queens eatery

Guillermo Torres is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A machete-wielding suspect attacked three men outside of a Queens bar early Sunday after getting angry about someone talking to his girlfriend, police said.

The argument started when the suspect got angry about another man approaching his girlfriend inside Cibao’s Restaurant, located at 104-22 Northern Blvd. He then left the restaurant but waited outside for the man.

When a 19-year-old man left the restaurant with his two friends at about 4:30 a.m., the suspect attacked, slashing the man in the shoulder and left wrist. He then slashed a 32-year-old man in the shoulder, and a 22-year-old man on his head and hand, police said.

The first two victims were taken to New York Hospital in Queens. The third victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center. Police said all three victims were in stable condition.

Early Monday morning, police said they arrested a suspect in the case. Guillermo Torres, 20, of Queens, is charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, they said.