Hallmark pulls Hanukkah wrapping paper after swastika complaint

Hallmark Cards Inc. has pulled a line of Hanukkah wrapping paper after a customer complained that she saw a swastika in the design.

“We apologize for the oversight and apologize to anyone who was offended. That obviously was not our intent,” Hallmark spokesman Julie Elliott told The Kansas City Star.

Walgreens, which was distributing the paper, is no longer selling it, according to the Kansas City Star.

Hallmark issued an apology for the blue and silver design, and said it was meant to represent a Chinese vase and any similarities to a swastika was not intended.

The incident comes on the heels of two similar events recently. A Sears’ independent seller posted a swatiska ring on the company’s website in October, forcing Sears to the pull the ring and apologize. And in August, Zara pulled a children’s striped shirt with a yellow star, which looked eerily similar to concentration camp uniforms.