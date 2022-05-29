Hamilton Heights resident booked for violent stabbing that killed man

A Hamilton Heights man face murder and assault charges for violently stabbing two men at a street corner on Saturday night.

Silverio Quirino, 33, of West 148th Street was booked early Sunday morning for allegedly going on the attack at the corner of West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at about 11:06 p.m. on May 28.

According to law enforcement sources, Quirino allegedly knifed the two men as a result of a dispute that broke out in front of the location. It’s unclear, however, what initiated the deadly argument.

Officers from the 30th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found Jason Jenkins, 40, of West 148th Street with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

Cops also located a 29-year-old man at the location who had been knifed in the chest.

EMS rushed both men to Harlem Hospital, where Jenkins was pronounced dead a short time later. The 29-year-old man, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police picked up Quirino initially as a person of interest and brought him to the 30th Precinct stationhouse for questioning. As a result of a preliminary investigation, he was subsequently arrested on charges of murder and assault.