Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a suspect who attacked an Asian woman on a Chelsea street.

According to police, at 11:55 a.m. on June 21 a 23-year-old woman was outside 122 West 26th Street when she was approached by an unknown man from behind. The man proceeded to kick her in the back and the back of her leg and said, “F–ck you Asians, f–k you Chinese people, f–k you!”

Another man ran to the victim’s assistance and the suspect pulled out a knife and menaced both the victim and the second man. The suspect then fled the scene on foot eastbound on West 26th Street.

The victim suffered pain to her back and right leg but refused medical attention at the scene. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken in the vicinity of West 26th Street and 6th Avenue:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.