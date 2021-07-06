Health and Emergency Management Departments offer tips to stay cool as New York City enters another heat advisory

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With more heat on the horizon, the City’s Emergency Management Department and the Health Department are issuing reminders to help New Yorkers stay cool.

New York City is under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. High heat and humidity are in the forecast for Tuesday, with heat index values ranging from 95 to 102 across the city, and temperatures are anticipated to reach the middle to upper 90s.

In an effort to beat the heat, New York City will open cooling centers throughout the five boroughs on July 6. To find a cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) or visit the City’s Cooling Center Finder.

Eligible New Yorkers can also obtain free air conditioners, including installation, through the New York State Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here or by calling 311 and asking about the cooling assistance benefit.

“New York City is expecting dangerous heat and high humidity to return this week, and we encourage New Yorkers to take every necessary precaution to stay cool,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani. “Use air-conditioning or go to one of the City’s cooling centers to beat the heat, and stay out of the sun as much as possible. With the help of our agency partners, elected officials and community organizations, the City has opened cooling centers if you don’t have an air conditioner at home. We encourage all New Yorkers to call 311 to find the cooling center nearest to them.”

Most heat-related deaths in New York City occur in homes without air conditioners. The New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department urge New Yorkers to take steps to protect themselves and help others who may be at increased risk from the heat. New Yorkers are urged to call 911 if you or someone you know exhibits signs of heat illness, which includes hot, dry skin, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, confusion, disorientation, or dizziness, nausea and vomiting. If you or someone you know feels weak or faint, go to a cool place and drink water. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911.

“Heat can be dangerous, especially for New Yorkers with certain health conditions,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “I urge all New Yorkers to stay inside air conditioned spaces as much as possible. If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief at a City cooling center.”

New Yorkers can utilize beaches and pools to stay cool. Pool goers are reminded that face coverings are required to enter the facilities, and standard pool protocols apply—bring a bathing suit, towel, and lock to secure belongings. Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. More information can be found at nyc.gov/parks/pools. For more cool spots, such as spray showers and drinking fountains, New Yorkers can log on to Cool It! NYC.

New Yorkers are reminded to drink plenty of water, eat small, frequent meals and stay out of the sun whenever possible. Try to avoid doing strenuous activity, but should you have to be sure to hydrate, wear light-colored lightweight clothing and rest in the shade. New Yorkers are encouraged to engage in cool activities and make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and, in apartments where children live, and window guards. Never leave your kids or pets in a vehicle during a heat advisory.

To keep your pets safe, make sure they have access to fresh, clean water. Symptoms of overheating in pets can include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, unresponsiveness, or even collapse. If your pet needs a walk, be sure to do so in the mornings and evenings when the temperature is lower on the asphalt.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the City’s free emergency communications program. To sign up for Notify NYC, download the free mobile application, visit NYC.gov/NotifyNYC, call 311, or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.

For more information, visit NYC.gov/beattheheat.