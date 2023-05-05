Hell’s Kitchen Hate Crime: Cops nab 17-year-old wanted in connection to homophobic attack, NYPD reports

The NYPD arrested a teenager Thursday who was allegedly part of a homophobic mob that kicked, punched and stabbed a man while spewing anti-gay remarks in Hell’s Kitchen last month, cops said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male for assault as a hate crime as well as criminal possession of a weapon for participating in an alleged bias attack that took place near the corner of West 43rd Street and 10th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on April 5. The teenager’s name has not been released.

The 17-year-old was part of a group of at least seven people that taunted the victim by making anti-gay remarks, according to police. The victim confronted the suspects before the mob allegedly punched and kicked him numerous times and stabbed him in the thigh.

The victim was treated at Mount Sinai West for his injuries. The suspects fled eastbound on 44th Street, and then went southbound on 9th Avenue. They are believed to be men in their late teens to early 20s.

The NYPD hate crimes task force is continuing its investigation in regard to the other suspects. Police were not sure whether the incident was linked to another homophobic attack that took place in Chelsea on April 13.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.