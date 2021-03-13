Here are a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC next week | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. While last year’s cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade shook many New Yorkers to their cores, many still were able to find ways to enjoy the day safely.

Like last year, even though the holiday will look different again this year, there are still ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. So put on your finest green outfit and check out these activities you can enjoy in New York City.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade is back…….sort of! This year, the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade is going virtual so New Yorkers can enjoy the festivities without having to face huge crowds of people. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and will honor the men and women who did so much during the pandemic and during 9/11. Plus, this is the 260th anniversary of the parade and there will be a lineup of events before and after the parade to enjoy virtually. Go to www.nycstpatricksparade.org for more information.

Guinness Beef Stew Cooking Class with 100 Pleats

Looking to shake up your St. Patrick’s Day feast? On March 16, 100 Pleats is hosting a virtual cooking class led by Chef Diane Heneriks that will teach them how to make Guinness Beef Stew. The class will start at 6:30 p.m. and is $49.99 per computer screen, allowing multiple people in your home to enjoy the class! Lessons must be booked in advance at www.100pleats.com/group and once confirmed, guests will receive ingredient and kitchen equipment details.

Chelsea Market’s Open Air Celebration

From 4 to 8 p.m. on March 17, Chelsea Market is hosting some very special St. Patrick’s Day vendors to help amp up the Irish feel. Participating vendors include Dickson’s Farmstand Meats (serving up corned beef and cabbage), Amy’s Bread (Irish soda bread) and Mayhem Beer (Narragansett beer). The market is located at 75 9th Avenue and will offer heated outdoor seating on 15th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

Celtic Magic: Exploring Irish History Through Grand Illusion

Presto! Enjoy a night of Celtic-inspired magic while diving into Irish history with this virtual show hosted by the New-York Historical Society. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. on March 17 with illusionists Daniel GreenWolf and Bella GreenWolf exploring Irish history and mythology with stage magic, illusions and more. Tickets cost $25 for the public, and $20 for members and children.

Shades of Green

At 7:30 p.m. on March 17, the Irish Arts Center is hosting a virtual special event celebrating Ireland’s many offerings. Joined by Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States, Dan Mulhall, the Embassy and diplomatic missions, community organizations, and Culture Ireland and Tourism Ireland, the event will celebrate music, dance, poetry, and stories from Irish America. Tickets are free but pre-registration is required.

St. Patrick’s Day Party and The Delancey

Have a socially-distant fun time during a private party at the Delancey Rooftop this St. Patrick’s Day. Located at 168 Delancey Street, the party will kick off the night at 6:30 with 2 for 1 drinks until 7 p.m.. Food will be available for purchase and social distancing and mask protocols will be in place for all guests. Tickets are limited and cost $20, tickets will not be sold at the door!