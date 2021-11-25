Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Still on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift to buy your loved ones? Well look no further because this New York City gift guide holy grail is guaranteed to help you find unique and thoughtful gifts that will show your nearest and dearest that you care about them, without having to break the bank.

Shopping for the food-obsessed friend in your life? Then the delicious sampler packs from iconic Restaurant company Momofuku, is the perfect gift. With four different packs to choose from, each kit includes their first-ever product line for home cooks— a perfect gift for those friends looking to turn their home-cooked meals into Michelin-star rated dishes. Not your cup of tea? You can never go wrong with something classic, like a candle. Specifically, a candle from Spoken Flames, the Black-owned, sustainable, and female-founded candle company that utilizes augmented reality (AR) to “create immersive candle experiences that engage your senses and stimulate your mind.” Who could resist!

More creative, out-of-the-box ideas like these, below.

For the Die-Hard New Yorkers:

The New York Transit Museum

Looking for unique home decor and adorable accessories to keep you and your baby looking extra sharp, and incredibly warm this winter? The New York Transit Museum’s holiday boutique has something for everyone, including NYC Map baby beanies, NYC Subway Diagram Prints, and even NYC subway token cufflinks that will make everyone at your next dinner party extremely jealous.

Additional information is available on the New York Transit Museum’s website.

Gifts for the home-bodies:

Le Puzz

Shopping for the person in your life who is more of an intellectual homebody? Then buying them a puzzle from Le Puzz, the newly launched NYC based puzzle company, will make you their new best friend. Le Puzz was developed by Michael Hunter and Alistair Matthews— previous employees at the kooky home accessories company Areaware, who are now selling 500-1,000 piece puzzles, including one adorable 500 piece set (for $28) of a “Hot Dog” named Bucky, donning stylish heart shaped sunglasses and an infectious little smile; and another 1,000 piece set (for $38) for those more adventurous puzzlers out there, that features the most colorful assortment of vintage matchbooks you’ve ever seen. Good luck putting those pieces together!

Available for purchase here

Classic Holiday Gifts, With a Twist:

Dante NYC

You can never go wrong with gifting a candle for the holidays— but receiving a candle from the famed Greenwich Village restaurant, Dante NYC, will have your friends hold up in their apartment burning this artisanal candle for days on end. Dante NYC worked in collaboration with a Brooklyn candle smith to craft a signature, hand poured, organic, “Cosmopolitan candle” that incorporates bittersweet notes of “citron, peppercorn, bergamot, palo santo, orange blossom & patchouli.” Each candle (for $40) is sold exclusively at Dante WV and online, and includes Dante’s trademark matchbook.

Available for purchase here

Spoken Flames

Another fantastic gift for your candle connoisseurs, is the new “Tech-nically Chill” collection from Spoken Flames. Each candle (for $34) offers a multisensory experience— engaging your senses of sound, sight and smell— and includes a “social AR experience (hosted on Instagram) that prompts spoken word performances and audible affirmations, inspired by the message emblazoned on each candle.” With scents like “Sea Sea Me” that offer a “coastal blend of sea salt, melon, musk and chamomile” and “Slow Speeds Welcome” that feature rich scents of fig and amber to create a more tranquil atmosphere, you’re going to fall in love so fast, you’ll be running to the Spoken Flames website to buy every candle they have!

Available for purchase here

Seemore Necklace:

For those trendy friends who loved the nameplate necklaces, but wanted something that makes more of a statement, the Seemore Meats & Veggies website answered their prayers. Instead of simply putting your name on a necklace, Seemore is offering two extremely chic gold plated necklaces that say “Sausage” and “Hot Italian” (for $45), which are sure to spice up any ensemble.

Available for purchase here

Seemore Calendar:

For those nostalgic friends who thrived on the iconic moments of the 2000’s, such as Justin + Britney’s matching denim look, every delicious flavor of Lip Smackers, and Christina Aguilara’s iconic “Stripped” album cover, Seemore is offering a limited edition calendar (for $25) with all of these legendary moments… but make it sausage. The best way to start 2022 off right is to plan your schedule with a calendar decorated with legendary sausage celebrities from your childhood.

Available for purchase here

Seemore Sweatpants:

Another classic gift, that couldn’t be more perfect for those still working from home, are the black sausage university sweatpants (for $45) and sweatshirts (for $40) from Seemore. The gifts you never knew you needed until now, are cozy and stylish but will also become the sweatsuit staple in everyone’s closets for only $75.

Available for purchase here and here

Easy Holiday Kits:

Still not sure? Well, the gift kit is here to save you. Not only do gift kits allow you to give your friends multiple gifts for the low price of one, but they are also extremely delicious!

Kalamata’s Kitchen x Malai Ice Cream Adventure Pack

For your friends with an offbeat sweet-tooth, the Kalamata’s Kitchen x Malai Ice Cream Adventure Pack is the gift they’ve dreamed of their entire lives. Kalamata’s Kitchen, a platform that teaches children about cultures “through the lens of food,” has teamed up with Malai, a Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream company, to launch the Kalamata’s Kitchen x Malai Ice Cream Adventure Pack, available nationwide on Goldbelly this holiday season. The Adventure Pack includes:

Four Indian-inspired ice cream flavors: Mango & Cream, Sweet Milk, Hibiscus Chaat Masala Sorbet, and Carrot Halwa

An exclusive Paal Payasam topping recipe with cashews, golden raisins, golden syrup, and cardamom

A small bag of Spicewalla Cardamom to make the topping recipe

Momofuku:

Another culinary kit that will be a hit at every holiday party, is the Momofuku holiday packs. Each set comes with at least one of their coveted products, such as their “Chili Crunch, Seasoned Salts, Soy Sauce, Tamari, Toasted Sesame Oil and Noodles,” and starts at $35-$85.

Available for purchase here

Kimika

The beloved Japanese-Italian restaurant, Kamika, from the group behind LES Thai restaurant Wayla, is releasing a selection of delectable holiday kits from pastry chef Clarice Lam, that include finger-linking sweets, like: The Baking Bean Cioccolata Kit ($36), Milk Jam & Butter ($26), and Ice Cream Sundae Toppings Kit ($45).

Available for purchase here

Sami & Susu

Another holiday pack that will be a huge hit, is the collection of packaged products curated by Sami & Susu (the Mediterranean restaurant and specialty store on the Lower East Side) that has a range of packaged goods from artisanal producers in NYC and across the Mediterranean. The $70 holiday package includes such delicacies as: “Yuki’s Bakery Babka (Nutella or Cinnamon Streusel), Seed & Mill’s Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Halva and La Boite Tahini.” The packages can be picked up in person at 190 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002.

Available for purchase here

For the Coffee Connoisseurs:

Coffee Project New York

The last gift, that will make your caffeine-addicted friends foam at the mouth, is a coffee gift box of “Around the World in 12 Days,” courtesy of Coffee Project New York, the female owned, award-winning coffee brand, roastery and training center. The $80 package (+shipping) includes: 12 different coffees (available as whole beans or ground) “from around the world from regions such as Asia, Africa and South America, a world map scratch card, and details and tasting notes on all 12 coffees.”

Available for purchase here

Editor’s note: Items on this list were chosen at random by the author.