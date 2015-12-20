Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is the best ISIS recruiter

Clinton said that ISIS is using videos of Trump to recruit radical jihadists.

Hillary Clinton said that Donald Trump is “becoming ISIS’s best recruiter” during Saturday night’s Democratic debate.

“They are going to people, showing videos of Donald Trump insulting Islam and Muslims in order to recruit more radical jihadists,” she said during the ABC News debate.

The Democratic front-runner explained that she’s worried that GOP rhetoric is sending a message to Muslims everyhere “that there is a clash of civilizations, that there is some kind of Western plot or war against Islam.”

Clinton said she believes that message “fans the flames of radicalization.”

Her remarks about Trump didn’t go unnoticed by the Republican candidate, who tweeted that Clinton’s accusations are false.

“Hillary Clinton lied when she said that ‘ISIS is using video of Donald Trump as a recruiting tool.’ This was fact checked by @FoxNews: FALSE,” Trump tweeted.