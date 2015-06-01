Hillary Clinton to hold first campaign rally at Roosevelt Island on June 13

She will lay out her vision for the campaign at Four Freedoms Park.

Visitors photograph an excerpt from FDR’s 1941 State of the Union Address in Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island, Monday, May 11, 2015 Photo Credit: Shannon O’Connor

It’s no Brooklyn cool, but Roosevelt Island has its charms too.

Hillary Clinton must think so: A campaign official confirmed on Monday that the Democratic presidential hopeful will hold her first campaign rally at Roosevelt Island on June 13.

Clinton is expected to lay out her vision for campaign and her plans for the future of the country if she is elected. The rally will be held at Four Freedoms Park, which was dedicated in 2012 by Bill Clinton (among others).

Immediately following the rally, she will travel to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Roosevelt Island, however, may be a bit harder to reach. It is only accessible via a bridge from Queens, a subway line or an aerial tram.