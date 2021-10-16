Hit-and-run driver sought for fatally striking Brooklyn bicyclist

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist at a Brooklyn intersection on Friday night.

Jose Ramos, 56, of Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills died after being hit at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Essex Street at about 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 15, authorities reported.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the unidentified driver of a white or light-colored sedan traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue struck Ramos as he attempted to cross the roadway northbound in the marked crosswalk.

Despite knocking the bicyclist to the pavement, law enforcement sources said, the sedan driver didn’t stop and continued westbound along Atlantic Avenue.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Ramos unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement, with severe head and body trauma. EMS rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died.

The NYPD Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Squad is on the case.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.