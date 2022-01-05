BREAKING: Hochul vows to bring back alcohol-to-go program in New York

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Governor Kathy Hochul wants to reinstate the “alcohol-to-go” program that permits restaurants and bars to sell boozy beverages to-go, she announced during her State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The move will bring back a temporary pandemic-era lifeline letting businesses sell booze from their storefronts and for delivery across the state that expired last June.

“We’re also going to do something our bars and restaurants have been asking for to once again allow the sale of to go drinks a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year,” Hochul said during her address in Albany. “So cheers New York.”

Hochul’s announcement was praised by the head of the industry group the New York City Hospitality Alliance as a vital tool to keep eateries and alehouses going.

“Cheers to Governor Hochul for announcing her support to permanently bring back drinks to go at restaurants and bars,” said Andrew Rigie in a statement. “The drinks to go policy provides critically important revenue streams to struggling restaurants and bars and is extraordinarily popular with the public, unsurprisingly.”

“We commend Governor Hochul for her leadership, and we look forward to toasting her administration and the state legislature once this important policy is reinstated,” Rigie added.