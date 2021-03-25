Homeless man charged for murder of woman at highly rated Times Sq. hotel | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD have released details of the murder of 26-year-old Kayla Estevez of West Harlem in a Times Sq. Hotel. On March 14 at approximately, 12:59 a.m, Estevez was found lying face up and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to initial NYPD information, the murder was likely the result of a domestic dispute, with the Estevez sustaining blunt force trauma to the body and throat, which may have led her to have a cardiac arrest.

The Medical Examiner has not yet released any information on the chronology of this alleged sequence of disturbing events, or which medical happening ultimately led to the fatality.

Authorities report the deadly attack occurred inside a Citizen Times Square Hotel room—a seemingly highly rated hotel.

Midtown North Precinct made a rapid arrest of Ernest Wright, an apparently homeless 28-year-old man, on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

He has been charged for the murder and criminal possession of a controlled substance. NYPD have not yet disclosed the substance in question.

The investigation is ongoing, follow www.amny.com for updates.