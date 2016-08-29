Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner split after another sexting scandal

Anthony Weiner was accused of another monthslong sexting affair. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone

Huma Abedin announced her split from scandal-ridden former politician Anthony Weiner Monday, after another sexting affair was reported.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband,” Abedin, who works for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, said in a statement. “Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.”

The former congressman deleted his Twitter account Monday after the New York Post wrote about his latest texting dalliance. The electronic relationship began in late January 2015 and continued until earlier this month, according to the Post.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after he was caught sending sexual messages to women online.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump praised Abedin for making “a very wise decision” in a statement.

“I know Anthony Weiner well, and she will be far better off without him,” he said.

But Trump also took the opportunity to criticize Clinton.

“I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information,” the statement said. “Who knows what he learned and who he told? It’s just another example of Hillary Clinton’s bad judgment.”