The federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency could face another obstacle in making courthouse arrests in New York if a state lawmaker gets her way.

The Protect Our Courts Act, sponsored by Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, seeks to protect immigrants inside New York courthouses, including those on their way to and from the courts, from ICE agents.

“Federal immigration agents searching and detaining immigrants inside our courts deters individuals from interacting with the court system which in turn has a chilling effect on our rights,” Solages said in a statement released by the Immigrant Defense Project, an advocacy nonprofit that is co-organizing a rally with the assemblywoman to announce the legislation at noon Tuesday outside Manhattan Supreme Court, 60 Centre St.

Currently, ICE officials are required to produce either a judicial or a civil administrative warrant while making their intention to arrest an immigrant known to court officials, Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the Office of Court Administration, said, adding that the OCA was unaware of the proposed legislation and will study its provisions.

The legislation, which the Immigrant Defense Project touted as a “first-of-its-kind nationally,” would require ICE agents to present a judicial warrant or a court order approved by a judge for all arrests, including those made for civil violations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on April 25, wherein he required federal immigration authorities to present a judicial warrant or court order for arrests inside state-run buildings. He also accompanied the order with a cease-and-desist letter to ICE, denouncing their enforcement tactics and asking them to stop making “reckless arrests.” Cuomo threatened to sue ICE to “protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers,” the letter reads.

The Immigrant Defense Project recorded a 1,200 percent jump in courthouse arrests and attempted arrests in New York State from 2016 to 2017, with reported incidents increasing from 11 in 2016 to 144 in 2017. Ninety-seven of those were carried out in New York City, according to the defense project report.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

These numbers have a detrimental impact on immigrants and their participation in the judicial system, according to a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union on May 3 titled “Freezing Out Justice: How Immigration Arrests at Courthouses Are Undermining the Justice System.”

ICE tactics have had a chilling effect on immigrants, where fear of immigration officials has caused “deep insecurities” and “fear” among immigrant communities and deterred them from calling the police and going to court, the ACLU report finds.

In New York City, lawyers have taken to the streets in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx to protest ICE arrest tactics and demand New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to render courts “ICE-free.”

The federal agency, on the other hand, has argued that making courthouse arrests is one of the safest and most efficient ways to carry out their enforcement duties, since New York City’s “sanctuary” policies prevent city-run agencies from cooperating with ICE officials and honoring their requests to detain immigrants.

From October 2016 to September 2017, ICE requested 1,023 immigrations detainers from the NYPD, none of which the city honored.

ICE subsequently released the results of a three-month review of approximately 440 detainers they say the NYPD and New York’s Department of Corrections ignored from January to mid-April 2018. The agency alleges that nearly 40 of those “criminal aliens” re-offended and were arrested by local law enforcement officials again. New York’s policies “force our officers to conduct more enforcement in the community — which poses increased risks for law enforcement and the public,” ICE said in a statement released on June 1.