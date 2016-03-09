Man stabbed near J train in Brooklyn, police say

The attack followed a fight by a group of school-aged kids, an official said.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by the J train and the suspect fled in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Center in serious condition, an FDNY spokeswoman said, after he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. at the Crescent Street station in Cypress Hills.

The attack followed a fight by a large group there, a law enforcement official said.

It was not immediately clear what the fight was about.

J train service was temporarily suspended on Wednesday, but resumed with residual delays.