No booze for you? James Dolan threatens to not serve alcohol at upcoming Rangers game

New York Rangers fans might be getting shut out from being served alcohol at Madison Square Garden for an upcoming game if James Dolan has his way.

Dolan, the Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation, uttered the warning while rambling his way through a Thursday-morning interview with Fox 5 after he came under fire for his use of facial recognition software to prevent certain people from entering the famous New York City venue.

The practice, which Dolan claims is strictly meant to prevent entry for lawyers who are currently suing his company, has drawn the ire of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who issued a letter stating that her office believes that “attempts to dissuade individuals from filing discrimination complaints or encouraging those in active litigation to drop their lawsuits so they may access popular entertainment events at the Company’s venues may violate state and city laws prohibiting retaliation.”

After not speaking to the media for almost four years, Dolan was compelled to appear publicly, so the Knicks and Rangers owner headed to Fox 5 to defend his use of the technology. The interview quickly devolved into chaos before Dolan explained a plan to defend Madison Square Garden by banning alcohol from an upcoming Rangers game.

When pressed by Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto about Dolan being “threatened” by the State Liquor Authority (SLA) over the improper use of facial recognition software, he said, “that group is way over their skis… They’re being extremely aggressive, and they’re saying, ‘We’re gonna take away your liquor license. So I have a little surprise for them.”

Dolan then held up a handmade flyer that featured the photo and contact information for Sharirf Kabir, the Chief Executive Officer of the SLA.

“They’re doing this for publicity, so we’re gonna give them some publicity,” Dolan said. “What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna pick a night, maybe a Rangers game, and we’re gonna shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building.”

After explaining that this wouldn’t bother him since he’s been sober for 29 years and doesn’t “need the liquor,” Dolan went on to say that “where we serve liquor, we’re gonna put one of these [flyers] up and say, ‘If you would like to drink at a game, please call Sharif Kabir Sharirf Kabir, the Chief Executive Officer or write him an e-mail…and tell him to stick to his knitting and what he’s supposed to be doing.”

While Dolan might not “need the liquor,” deciding to shut down alcohol sales because of a personal squabble with local government may upset Rangers fans in attendance. Plus, giving the contact information of the SLA’s CEO and attempting to mobilize MSG fans would undoubtedly be seen as an act of aggression.

There’s also the fact that Dolan is attempting to bring Knicks and Rangers fans into a personal vendetta.

“In the United States, there’s a thing called the Bill of Rights. In the Bill of Rights, you’re allowed freedom of religion, you’re allowed to own property, etc,” Dolan said. “This is just about owning property. You know, a bakery or restaurant, you get to say who you serve. For whatever reason. If there’s someone you don’t want to serve, you get to say, ‘I don’t want to serve you.'”

Now fans could be pulled into this personal conflict because Dolan feels “The Garden has to defend itself.”

While discussing his use of facial recognition to prohibit entry for certain fans, he admitted that “there’s no way to tell which attorneys are working on the case and which aren’t. But, look, these are attorneys. They say, ‘You’re too sensitive. It’s only business.’ But it’s not only business. You know, if you’ve been sued, it’s a personal thing.”

Instead of focusing on the enjoyment of fans during a game, the plan appears to be to pressure fans into fighting his battle for him.

“What really needs to happen is that the public needs to tell these politicians and the SLA to start working on the things that matter to use like law enforcement, making it safe in our streets, getting our taxes in line, stop people from leaving New York and ruining our city,” Dolan said. “Stop paying attention to the ticket scalpers and start paying attention to the criminals who are on a revolving door that keep, you know, coming back out and, you know, destroying our city.”

Yet, when Scotto asked if Dolan is going to back down, he replied, “Not at all.” He doubled down later in the interview, goading the SLA to “take away my liquor license.”

“People are still gonna come to the games,” he boasted.

We have contacted the SLA for a statement and will update this ongoing story.

For more New York sports news, like this James Dolan story, visit amNY Sports