Jets playoff hopes turn back into pumpkins, shut out by Dolphins 30-0

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) forces New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) to fumble the ball while being sacked during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long Sunday afternoon in South Florida for the New York Jets to make people forget about their impressive win last week.

Gang Green gained just a mere 103 yards of offense, lost Zach Wilson to a concussion, and was blown out against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins to a 30-0 final.

All the excitement and momentum built from last week’s win against Houston quickly disappeared within the first drive for Wilson and the offense. Facing a barrage of pressure, New York’s quarterback fumbled while trying to make a play and set the Dolphins up with a first-and-goal situation at Gang Green’s one-yard line.

Raheem Moster would score the game’s first touchdown, but it wouldn’t be the last for Miami at home on Sunday.

A 60-yard bomb from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle would extend the Dolphins lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

As bad as things got for the defense at times on Sunday, it was all minimal compared to the offensive performance the Jets put up. At one point in the first half, Wilson was pressured on 80% of his dropbacks and was hit seven of the 11 passes he made.

He ended up leaving the game late in the second quarter for hydration and did not return due to conflicting reports surrounding whether he had a concussion or not. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the contest when the Jets finally listed Wilson out with a concussion. In total, he was pressured on a whopping 67% of his passes with four total sacks.

Things didn’t go much better for Trevor Siemian after Mostert’s second touchdown run of the game made it 24-0 at the half.

New York’s fourth different quarterback of the season completed 10-17 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions. Siemian later was sacked and turned the ball over on a fumble that ended their lone chance to score on the day. Miami ended the day with six sacks, two interceptions, and two fumbles.

The loss dropped New York to 5-9 on the year. If the Buffalo Bills were able to win today against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets would be eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight season. It also will be the eighth straight losing season for the franchise.

They take on the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve next week.

Game Notes:

The Dolphins came into Sunday extremely banged up and reeling after a 28-27 loss on Monday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans. They certainly didn’t show it though throughout the win. Miami was without Tyreek Hill and several players in the secondary but managed to record over five yards a play and held the Jets to -12 passing yards in the first half.

Things got so bad for the Jets on the health picture that CBS reported in the second quarter that the team did not have enough room in the blue medical tent for the line of players that got banged up during the game.

Sunday was easily the worst game for Mekhi Becton on Sunday. He went up against Bradley Chubb from a protection standpoint. Chubb recorded three sacks, two fumbles forced, and a recovered fumble. While Becton wasn’t the only player who struggled along the line, his struggles were highlighted the most.

