JFK mix-up: Group detained because logo resembled word ISIS

The group was let go after 15 minutes.

A group was briefly held at JFK after someone noticed they all had items with a logo that looked like the word “ISIS,” authorities said.

At least five men on a Sun Country flight from Minneapolis to New York were flagged as being “suspicious” when the plane landed just before noon, said Port Authority Spokesman Joseph Pentangelo. The group had all used the same travel agency in Minnesota, whose logo resembled the Islamic terrorist organization, he said.

Both the plane, which pulled into Terminal Four, and the groups baggage was searched and came back negative, he said.

They were let go after about 15 minutes.