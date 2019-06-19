News Man who killed Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz attacked correction officer, union says Jose Muniz, who was convicted of murder in the "Justice for Junior" trial, is accused of assaulting a correction officer Tuesday at the Manhattan Detention Center, a union official said. Photo Credit: iStock / MoreISO; Passaic County prosecutor's office By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 19, 2019 3:38 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Jose Muniz, one of the five gang members convicted last week of murdering Bronx teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, assaulted a correction officer in Manhattan Tuesday night, a spokesman for the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association said. Muniz is accused of dislocating the correction officer's shoulder at the Manhattan Detention Center, known as The Tombs, according to COBA spokesman Michael Skelly. The attack was one of two that took place over the last 24 hours, according to COBA. Another correction officer, a woman, was strangled Wednesday morning by an inmate being held on a rape charge at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island, Skelly said. Both correction officers were treated at hospitals and released, according to the city Department of Correction. "Our officers are brave public servants who make our jails safer. These attacks are deplorable and we take assaults on our officers very seriously. We are pursuing the re-arrest of those responsible," said Peter Thorne, the DOC's deputy commissioner of public information. The assaults follow two other attacks on correction officers in recent weeks, according to COBA, including an incident at St. Barnabas Hospital that ended with a guard getting 10 stitches. Thursday marks one year since the death of Guzman-Feliz. The 15-year-old from the Bronx was chased down and brutally stabbed to death by Muniz and four other gang members after they mistook him for a member of a rival gang. Guzman-Feliz had no gang affiliations and dreamed of becoming a police detective, police said. Chilling surveillance video of the attack, widely shared on social media, sparked outrage among the Belmont community, high-ranking NYPD officials and beyond, with many demanding justice online with the hashtag #JusticeforJunior. Eight other suspects accused of being involved in the attack but who didn't actually stab Guzman-Feliz are expected to face a separate trial. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Jury finds 5 gang members guilty in 'Justice for Junior' trialThe five defendants, charged with killing 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz last summer, were found guilty on counts including first- and second-degree murder. Murals keep memory of slain Bronx teen 'Junior' aliveThe neighborhood where Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz lived and died pays homage to a life cut short. Justice for ‘Junior’: What to know about the Bronx slayingFive men were found guilty Friday of fatally stabbing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz on the night of June 20, 2018. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.