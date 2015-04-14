Junior’s to move baking operation from Queens factory to New Jersey

Junior’s Restaurant is losing a little of its New York flavor.

Famed Brooklyn eatery Junior’s Restaurant is losing a little of its New York flavor.

The restaurant needs to move out if its Maspeth factory because the owners sold the 20,000-square-foot space.

Alan Rosen, Junior’s owner said the four companies it operates in the factory will move from 58-42 Maurice Ave. to a new location in Burlington, New Jersey by July.

“The cost of real estate is a little prohibitive for us to have the space we need,” he said.

The announcement was first reported in Crain’s New York Business Tuesday.

Four subsidiaries, Vanilla Fudge, LLC; Sweet Dream Desserts, LLC; Great American Dessert Company LLC; and GAD Bakeries operated out the factory for last 15 years.

At the factory, cheesecakes and other pasteries are baked to be sold at Junior’s four locations, including its original Flatbush Avenue restaurant, and through its mail order service.

Rosen, the third-generation owner, said the new factory will be five times the size of the Queens location and his staff will move their operations to New Jersey in the next few months.

A filing with the state’s Department of Labor said the companies employed a combined 75 people. Rosen said he is working hard to make sure he can transfer as many of the employees to the new facility as possible.

“We are dealing with everyone individually and we hope to make it work,” he said.

Rosen changed his plans to sell the two-story 65-year-old Brooklyn restaurant to developers and reiterated that it’s going to remain in the neighborhood for the time being.

“Juniors was born and bred in Brooklyn,” he said. “As of right now we are staying put.”