Kids accused of robbing man in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The kids attacked and stole from a 30-year-old man in Fort Greene, police say.

Police said Tuesday that they are looking for a group of kids — including one as young as 8 years old — accused of robbing a 30-year-old man in Brooklyn.

The kids — two males and a female described as 12 to 14 years old and one male believed to be 8 to 9 years old — approached the man in front of 191 Willoughby St. in Fort Greene shortly after midnight on Nov. 25, cops said.

They punched him, threw him to the ground and took his laptop bag, library book and headphones, they said.

The suspects then fled on Ashland Place, police said.

Police released images of the suspects and video of the incident on Tuesday.