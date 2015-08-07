Kim Kardashian meets Hillary Clinton during GOP debate

While the top Republican candidates debated in Cleveland Thursday night, it appears Hillary Clinton was keeping up with the Kardashians in California.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo with Clinton (and husband Kanye West!) on Twitter with the caption “I got my selfie!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country #HillaryForPresident.”

Kris Jenner posted a photo to Instagram with Clinton, saying it was “an honor” to meet her. Caitlyn Jenner, meanwhile, said in April that she remained a Republican, despite her recent transition to being a woman and the party’s record toward transgendered people.

Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, live-tweeted the debate with the hashtag #DebateWithBernie. Ahead of the debate, he posted a photo of himself on the couch with a clipboard. “Listen to Rs talk about military funding and remember what Eisenhower said about power of the military-industrial complex. #DebateWithBernie,” read one tweet.